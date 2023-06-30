“Notes on Vietnam” by Judith Runge

29 June – 09 July 2023

Tues + Thurs: 10 am – 07 pm

Wed + Fri – Sun: 10 am – 10 pm

Anatolia (21°03’52.1″N 105°51’55.2″E)

7 Alley 437/2, Ngọc Thụy, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Judith Runge is a Ceramics and Fine Arts sculptor, living and working in Halle (Saale), Germany. Experiencing Vietnam for the first time, her observations and interactions with local customs, cuisine and living environments, formed the starting point of her research.

During a 2-month residency at live.make.share, Judith produced work in the Hien Van Ceramics studio. Presented at Anatolia’s house and garden, her minute glazed earthen vessels and a flock of duck and chicken feet, are accompanied by delicate sceneries of nature and fantastical creatures.

Judith’s notes are fragile, playful, and sometimes disturbing, echoing a sense of excitement, discomfort, and wonder.

live.make.share is an artist-in-resident & exchange programme developed from Hanoi, Vietnam under the umbrella of Undecided Productions. Thank you to our partners Hien Van Ceramics & Anatolia’s House and Garden for their ongoing support.

Judith Runge’s residency was made possible through a partnership with the Goethe Institut Hanoi and the Kunststiftung Sachsen-Anhalt.

Follow updates on event’s page.