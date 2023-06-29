Sun Life Exhibition – FLORA Of Southeast Asia (Botanical Art)

09 am – 09 pm, 06 – 16 Jul 2023

De La Sól – Sun Life Flagship

244 Pasteur, D.3, HCMC

From the organizer:

For the first time in Vietnam, FLORA of Southeast Asia – an exhibition on Botanical Art in association with Botanical Art Society (Singapore) will be held at De La Sól – Sun Life Flagship.

FLORA will take you on a journey to discover the vibrant world of native plants from Southeast Asia (including Vietnam). These are the most original plants which occur naturally in the region, ecosystem or habitat without human introduction. Here you can find more than 120 artworks of amazing artists around the world that were synthesized by the Botanical Art Society (Singapore), including newest pieces from Phan Thi Thanh Nha (the only Vietnamese artist whose artworks are displayed at Flora of Southeast Asia – Singapore). FLORA promises to bring you a close-up look at this new genre of art.

In particular, Flora has prepared many surprises within a visual and interactive exhibition space, triggering you to question: “What if, one day, we would only see these plants on digital platforms…?”. Therefore, De La Sól by Sun Life Vietnam and Botanical Art Society (Singapore) wish to spread the message of protecting the plants, the environment, and our planet.

Follow updates on event’s page.