Exhibition “The Attention Deficit”

Opening: 06 pm – 09 pm, Fri 01 Mar 2024

Exhibition: 12 pm – 10 pm, Tues – Sun, 01 Mar – 14 Apr 2024

Ô Cocktail & Art Bar

292/15 Điện Biên Phủ, Ward 17, district Bình Thạnh, HCMC

Registration link for the opening ceremony

From the organizer:

Ô Art Bar is pleased to present the solo show “The Attention Deficit” – an unprecedented fusion of contemporary art and the art of mixology, discreetly nestled in the heart of Saigon. Russian artist Ivan Shevnesky has lived in Ho Chi Minh for more than 8 years, bringing forth a series of colorful paintings derived from his inner self, personal experiences, and journeys.

The state of attention represents the constant psychological evolution of humans. In an era where external factors increasingly cause distractions, paying attention becomes more complex and sophisticated. These factors manifest as multi-sensory information that we must continuously process, creating chaos in every aspect of life. Consequently, attention becomes a luxury and a desire in certain situations, evolving into syndromes that people proudly regard as innovations. Drawing parallels between internal and external chaos, Ivan conveys his observations on canvas with contemporary brush strokes and colors, rooted in European modern art.

