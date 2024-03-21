* At TP HCM:

Opening: 10 am, Sat 23 Mar 2024

Exhibition: 08 am – 05 pm, 23 – 31 Mar 2024

Fine Arts Museum HCMC

97A Phó Đức Chính, D.1, HCMC

* At Hà Nội:

Exhibition: 09 am – 09 pm, 23 – 31 Mar 2024

The Muse Artspace

47 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm district, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

A painting exhibition entitled “Art is long, and time is fleeting” curated by art researcher Van Vi, this exhibition will feature more than 100 pieces by 6 artists including: Phan Cam Thuong, Nguyen Van Trinh, Trieu Khac Tien, Vu Van Tich, Nguyen Quang Trung and Nguyen Dinh Son.

According to curator Van Vi, “in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, art in general, and painting in particular, offers us a rest stop to slow down, get refreshments, and indulge in the fluctuation of our own feelings. The painting exhibition ‘Art is long, and time is fleeting’ will span 6 separate rooms, each dedicated to one artist”.

Phan Cam Thuong is a painter and also recognized as the most influential cultural researcher in the most recent 2 decades when he has published 18 books diving deep into Vietnamese art and culture. Thuong will bring to this exhibition his succession of silk paintings inspired by ancient Vietnamese culture. Notably, Thuong’s very first abstract paintings, which have been in the making for years, will make their debut at this show.

Also on display will be Nguyen Van Trinh’s series “Biosphere”, a showcase of the artist’s creativity shone in both concept and material (silk combined with giang paper). Trinh has created a floating multi-dimensional biosphere as a habitat for exotic creatures. The combination of silk and giang paper produces layered effects for his artworks.

Painter Trieu Khac Tien and painter Vu Van Tich are popular for their lacquer paintings. Painter Tien is currently the sole doctor in lacquer art in Vietnam. He has been working with his students to standardize Vietnam’s lacquer painting techniques for the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, helping to expand the range of materials and ensure the durability of paintings on lacquer. As a painter, Tien meticulously and delicately crafts his art works, whose unmatched sophistication is hardly found elsewhere. Painter Tich, Tien’s student, finds it intriguing to capture the emotions and desires of a young man in paintings.

Painter Nguyen Quang Trung has been wholeheartedly keen on abstract art. He believes that what he has been doing is not meant to be discovering a new style yet digging into the abstract style in conformity with the contemporary flow. Trung notably utilizes the so-called “light confinement technique” to retain light in the painting amidst the interweaving of fluctuating brushstrokes and colors.

Painter Nguyen Dinh Son will introduce art lovers to his expressionist artworks that portray coastal and suburban life. The closeups in Son’s paintings demonstrate moments of infatuation, send his viewers a clear message that when they pay their due attention, a small detail can open up a colorful, vibrant world which never ceases to trigger their emotions.

The Muse Artspace, organizer of “Art is long, and time is fleeting”, is elated to shed light on varied materials (lacquer, silk, oil, and acrylic) and diversified art styles in a single exhibition. What bonds everything together is the curator’s space arrangement, thus taking viewers on a roller coaster of imagination and emotions.

Follow updates on event’s page.