The 2nd International Nature Film Week 2024

21 – 29 Mar 2024

Hà Nội

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the most excellent documentary and short films about nature, environmental issues, and how humans confront them?

The International Nature Film Week is thrilled to return in 2024 with the mission of conveying a powerful message about protecting the environment, inspiring positive action for a green future.

Coming to the International Nature Film Week 2024, you will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with talented filmmakers, environmental activists and other nature lovers.

Besides, there are engaging workshops, talk shows, and fun minigames, which help you raise awareness about environmental protection.

International Nature Film Week 2024 is sponsored by the US Embassy, and the following partners:

– Advising partner: The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents TPD

– Embassies: Délégation Wallonie-Bruxelles Au Vietnam, Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, The British Council, Embassy of the Czech Republic in Hanoi, Embassy of Italy in Hanoi, L’Institut français de Hanoi

– VTV2

– Lotte Cinema

– NGOs: Live & Learn, IUCN, Pan Nature, Pacific Environment Vietnam Organization

Universities and schools: British University Vietnam, British International School Hanoi, RMIT Charity & Environment Club, Youth Union of – Foreign Trade University, Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Students’ Association, Movie Club – University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Ban Mai School (BMS)

– Other partners: Vụn Art, The Body Shop, Kiez Vegan, Free Recycle Now

