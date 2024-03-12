Workshop “Drawing for Art and Research – From the Market to the Art Library”

02 pm – 05 pm, Sat 30 Mar 2024

Heritage Space Art Library & Hôm Market

10B Tăng Bạt Hổ Str., Phạm Đình Hổ ward, Hai Bà Trưng district, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

We will develop the research on a chosen object after attentive observation drawing at the market and careful consulting of a selection of books from the Heritage Space’s art library.

We will explore a theme around the chosen object, either volumetry, scale, texture or any conceptual aspect of the found object, through drawing which is a privileged tool to conceptualize what we observe in the world. This will allow us to acquire knowledge from the work of chosen and ‘found’ authors at the library, either from books of history, archeology, the representation of objects in painting, sculpture, photography, video, both in Vietnam and other traditions.

Through wandering in an art library, we can find authors, themes, images of art works, texts, interviews, films and understand concepts that we were not aware of before we opened the book. A book calls for reflection, that is its power, to contain knowledge and allow time for thought and reflection.

Program in 4 different moments:

Heritage Space Office: Introduction on drawing for art and research. How research has played a part in the development of the drawing in painting, sculpture, photography or video, and how drawing has been used in research for archeology, anthropology, ecology studies (with examples from Vietnam and international examples).

We go to the market and elect an object. We then draw the object in its context paying attention to space, the people around it, its function, and the presence of the object in the actions that surround it. If possible, bring back the object to the office (otherwise the drawing will be enough). The object can be any small object, a piece of fabric, or even a fruit, anything portable that you can bring back to Heritage Space or, if you choose a bigger object, the drawing will do.

In Heritage Space’s library: elect an aspect of the object you want to explore that can be developed with the knowledge that is kept in books: either the history of the representation of objects in painting, sculpture, photography, video, in Vietnam and other traditions, etc, volumetry, scale, conceptual aspect of the found object. In this exercise you will try to have a more profound understanding of the object through drawing exercises.

Final talk around the drawings that were made and further exercises that can be thought from the results.

Language: English

Maximum number of participants: 14 people

The workshop is for everyone from 16 years old, interested in observing people and the world around them, and want to try to describe the world in the language of painting. You do not need to know how to draw to still be able to join the program.

Ticket: 200,000 VND/ person, 10% discount to 180,000 VND/person when registering as a group of 2 people or member of Heritage Space Art Library.

Note:

– Participants are kindly requested to prepare their sketchbook from A6 to A4 (portable and the size you feel most comfortable with); Pens and Pencils (graphite, crayons, or colored pencils), Portable watercolor materials, and tape (optional).

– We aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions in our culture and art events, so please bring personal bottles and avoid bringing drinks in disposable cups to the event. We have the water tank to fill your bottles inside the space.

– The event will be documented in the form of images and audio recordings, serving the purposes of storage, research, survey, and promotion… of the author and Heritage Space. By participating, the audience agrees to allow Heritage Space (and the author) the right to use your images and opinions as material for the program.

Timeline

02 pm – Introduction drawing for art and research at HS Art library.

02:30 pm – Going to the market, drawing the selected object.

04 pm – Walk back to Heritage Space. Exercise in the library to elect the drawing object to explore the knowledge in the book.

04:30 pm – Final talk and discuss the following possibilities for the work done.

About artist Constança Arouca

Constança Arouca (Lisbon, 1976) graduated from the Advanced Course of Visual Arts, in 2004, and Individual Project in Moving Image, in 2005, both at Ar.Co, Lisbon. In 2006, participated in Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation’s Visual Arts Course. In 2009 and 2011, was an artist in residence at AGA – Amsterdams Grafisch Atelier. In 2016, graduated from Nova University’s Master Program of Anthropology – Visual Cultures with a photographic essay about the practice of printmaking in contemporary art, in Portugal. Since then, she has developed her artwork in the fields of drawing, printmaking and video. In parallel, she begun two lines of printmaking research: between 2016 and 2017, she systematized the inventory of Printmaking Matrices at the National Museum of Ancient Art, in Lisbon, and presented the result of her research: “The Case Study of Iohannes Moll’s Copper Plate” at the conference: Stones, Blocks and Plates: Matrices/ Printing Surfaces in Research and Collections, at the Courtauld Institute of Art, in London. Between 2017 and 2020, she completed the “Study of the Vietnamese Prints and Posters from the Kwok On Collection”, at the Orient Museum, in Lisbon, with an essay on the characterization of the collection, focusing on the themes, uses and techniques of 360 printed objects. Currently, she is an Anthropology PhD student in the programme jointly organized by Iscte and NOVA FCSH.

About Heritage Space

Heritage Space is an independent organization based in Hanoi, Vietnam.With the aim of supporting contemporary arts in Vietnam, Heritage Space’s has been focusing on many interdisciplinary activities including: art exhibitions and projects, library, music concert and performance, education and exchange programs and others. Our monthly art program started operating again in the beginning of 2023, aiming to create a space for sharing and cultural exchange by various types of program from film screening, workshop, presentation, talk and others. If you are artist/ cultural practitioner staying in Hanoi for short/long term and interested in collaborating with us, please email to: [email protected]

