Workshop: Kid’s comic book making

Sun 12 Jan 2020, 10 am – 12 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

From the organizer

Join curator and zine librarian Bex Hughes as she shows you to create your first comic book using collage and materials from the Hanoi Zine Library’s graphic novel collection. The event is co-organized by VCCA and QUA.

*The workshop is free and open for all kids aged from 7

* Register here