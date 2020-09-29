Exhibition: Sunken Suns

Opening: 02 Oct 2020, 05:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Exhibition: 02 – 06 Oct 2020

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Graduated from National University of Art Education in 2009 and Vietnam Fine Arts University in 2014, Duy Hoa is among the few millennial Vietnamese artists who have managed to define and stay true to their own artistic lexicon since the start of their career. His en plein air landscapes are an interplay of figuration and abstraction, with an intimate, distinctive vocabulary of compositions, forms, colours and symbols. His subject matters are almost exclusively the quietly charged life of his hometown Dan Phuong, the northwestern agricultural suburb of Hanoi.

After a decade walking his strenuous path, Duy Hoa has become crisper in artistic expression and bolder in artistic venturing, scaling new heights of individuality in his art. Sunken suns is the first solo exhibition in the artist’s career, showcasing more than 70 works. It is curated by Ace Le, M.A.(C) in Museum Studies & Curatorial Practices from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

