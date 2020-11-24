ART for You 13th Edition

03 – 09 Dec 2020, 09:30 am – 08 pm

Work Room Four

31/67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ

From the organizer:

Art For You, the affordable art fair organised by Manzi Art Space and Work Room Four, has proudly reached its 13th edition. The fair will take place in Hanoi at Work Room Four’s new studio gallery space.

This year has been exceptionally challenging both locally and globally for humanity and with great impact on society and consequently, the economy. The Arts and creative industries have been especially impacted by the pandemic, and whilst creativity and the creative endeavors of many, artists, designers, illustrators, makers and more has comforted many during these unprecedented times. These groups of people have been adversely affected even greater cuts in funding and financial support.

Art For You was founded with the ambition to remunerate artists for their work and support independent art spaces in Hanoi. It is at this time more important than ever to consider how you can support your local artistic community by being a patron of the arts. We hope you consider what an impact buying art from local practitioners can have.

Over the course of the last 6 years Art For You has grown into an anticipated art event trusted by artists and audience alike. Art For You has consistently strived to nurture and develop a network of more than 150 artists showcasing over 400 pieces of Art in each fair. Art For You is a thoughtfully displayed and well curated selection of Vietnam’s most exciting talent and ensures that both seasoned and novice buyers of art find something extraordinary to take home.

The fair will take place across SEVEN days only and many artworks will be repriced for those days ONLY to fit within the fair pricing range of $25 to $900

See you all there!

Follow updates on event’s page.