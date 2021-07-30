Photographic Exhibition: Italian Routes & Landscapes of Vietnam

23 July – 23 Aug 2021, 08:30 am – 05:30 pm

Viet Nam Museum of Ethnology

Nguyễn Văn Huyên, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

From Embassy of Italy in Hanoi

The Italian Embassy in Hanoi is delighted to present the photographic exhibition “ITALIAN ROUTES – Mountains, mountaineering, climate change”.

This is a project of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, heading to the COP-26 co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Italy at the end of 2021 in Glasgow. Viet Nam (Ho Chi Minh City & Hanoi) is the first destination before going to the republic of Korea and other Asian locations.

The aim of the exhibition, based on the outstanding work of photographer and environmentalist Fabiano Ventura, is to show to an international audience the great Italian tradition linked to mountain culture, the relevance of mountaineering as a means of respecting and understanding the mountain habitat, and the devastating impact of climate change on our precious ecosystem and bio diversity.

The central part of the exhibition path, Montagne Italiane (Italian Mountains), is an ideal journey that from the Gran Paradiso group explores the entire Alpine arc from west to east, crossing the massifs of Mont Blanc, Mount Rosa and Cervino, Bernina, Ortles-Cevedale and Adamello, moving on to the east, reaching the Dolomites and the Julian Alps. The Italian route ends with a ninth stage dedicated to the main Apennine mountain group, the Gran Sasso.

Each of the nine mountain groups is represented by large-format photographs that highlight their evocative landscape aspects and by comparative historical and contemporary images that highlight the evolution of the glacial masses, underlining the effects of climate change on the mountain landscape. Each group is accompanied by an introduction panel illustrating its geographical, historical and geoglaciological characteristics, together with a suggested itinerary. Finally, each mountain section is enriched by reproductions of documents and historical material on the first alpine explorations.

The photographic section is accompanied by video recordings of the expedition On the Trails of the Glaciers – Alps 2020*. Historical and modern mountaineering equipment is also on display.

The final section, A Look at the World, extends the perspective to the Earth’s most important mountain ranges, underlining the continuity of mountaineering culture at global level. Beauty, awareness and respect for the environment are the great topics developed by the mountain culture worldwide. Retracing the steps of the project On the Trail of the Glaciers (Karakorum 2009, Caucasus 2011, Alaska 2013, Andes 2016, Himalayas 2018), this section shows a representative image of each mountain chain, with photographic comparisons on the variations of the glacial masses. The photographs are accompanied by trailers of the documentaries made during the five expeditions.

Italian Routes is accompanied by the parallel project: “Landscapes of Vietnam – Ecological diversity, new climate pattern, new discovery”, featuring artworks by distinguished photographers Hoang The Nhiem, Hoang Giang Hai and Tran Dang Dang Khoa, on the complementarity of Italian and Vietnamese mountain landscapes.

“Italian Routes. Mountains, mountaineering, climate change” is composed of 3 sections (“General Introduction”, “Italian Mountains”, “A look at the world”) and consists of:

– 14 descriptive panels

– 20 landscape images

– 30 photos in comparison (60 single images)

– 2 videos

– 2 mannequins with mountaineering clothing and equipments

– 9 reproductions of historical mountaineering documents

“Landscapes of Vietnam – Ecological Diversity, New Climate Pattern, New Discovery” consists of 15 photograps by remarkable Vietnamese photographers Hoang The Nhiem, Hoang Giang Hai and Tran Dang Dang Khoa.

The duo exhibition will be combined with 4 on-line events on:

– Mountaineering (July 31).

– Rope climbing (August 7).

– Photography (August 14).

– Climate change (August 19).

Free entrance.

Visiting hours and modalities may vary depending on the pandemic situation.

The duo exhibition will strictly comply with Covid-19 preventive measures. Visitors are advised to pre-register at [email protected] .

*On the Trail of the Glaciers “Exploring the past for a sustainable future”

The exhibition Italian Routes is based on the project On the Trails of the Glaciers, promoted and organised by the non-profit association Macromicro.

On the Trails of the Glaciers is a scientific project that combines photographic comparison and research data to show the effects of climate change through the observation of glacier mass variations over the last 150 years.

It includes 6 expeditions to the most important mountain glaciers on Earth (Karakorum 2009, Caucasus 2011, Alaska 2013, Andes 2016, Himalayas 2018, Alps 2020). The photographs are taken from the same vantage point and at the same time of year as those taken by photographer-explorers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The project is the largest existing archive of comparative photography of glacial mass variations. Conceived and realised by the Italian photographer Fabiano Ventura in collaboration with technical and creative staff, it is supported by an international Scientific Committee.

The strong communicative power of photographic comparisons, combined with the results of scientific research, provides a major contribution to the raising of public awareness of the impact of human activities on climate change and the need for urgent measures to protect our natural resources for future generations.

Macromicro no Profit Association

The no-profit association Macromicro is active in the dissemination of environmental issues and aims at promoting projects and events for the protection of natural resources.

In particular, Macromicro promotes the use of photography as a tool for scientific knowledge and environmental awareness, combining the skills of its president Fabiano Ventura, a photographer specialised in environment, landscape and geographical reportage, with those of researchers and scientists.

Since 2009, the association has been involved in the photographic-scientific project On the Trails of the Glaciers, aimed at studying and disseminating the effects of climate change on the Earth’s most important glaciers.

Fabiano Ventura

A landscape photographer specialised in environmental issues, he has taken part in numerous international scientific, photographic and mountaineering expeditions. Since 2007, he has been involved in the project On the Trails of the Glaciers, of which he is creator and director.

His sensitivity towards the growing problem of climate change has led him to focus much of his activity on the objective of raising the awareness of this phenomenon among the general audience. With a team of researchers, photographers and filmmakers, he has been documenting the phenomenon of the retreat of the world’s largest glaciers and disseminating the results of his work since 2007 through exhibitions, conferences, educational programmes, installations and documentaries.

