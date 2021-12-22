Exhibition: 22 Hang Buom Memory

08 am – 05 pm (weekdays), 08 am – 09 pm (weekends), 24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

“A street resembles an ever-flowing river, where generations come and go. In that endless passage of time, each street is filled with joy and sorrow. Hang Buom Street is a prime example of a street lying next to a river. It is known for trading sails, and boat-related equipment. Today, the brown sails only exist in a distant memory, just like the countless changes and people who went and leave. No. 22 Hang Buom, like a water vortex, sweeping in every up and down of this street’s history. There exist stories of people, of the street, of the old days, of today, of Europe and Asia, of the ancient capital people, of the Chinese-born, and of Hanoians today.

Stepping into the exhibition space of 22 Hang Buom Memory, visitors will get to witness the wonder of time and its layers. The artists have been collecting and connecting fragments of history, to let them illuminate with a beauty that seems spontaneous yet full of meaning, simple yet incredibly profound.”

22 Hang Buom Memory exhibition is presented by the group of artists which include Nguyễn Thế Sơn, Art Director of Unleashing Creativity Week, artist Trần Hậu Yên Thế, artist Vũ Xuân Đông, and architect Hoàng Phương – who directly works on the restoration of the architectural cultural heritage – the Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom.

If you would like to slow down in the hustle and bustle of the year-end, don’t forget that the exhibition will open throughout Unleashing Creativity Week!

