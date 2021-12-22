Virtual Reality Exhibition Holomia

08 am – 05 pm (weekdays), 08 am – 09 pm (weekends), 24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Technology is one of the amazing highlights of Unleashing Creativity Week 2021. Join us and visit this virtual reality exhibition to experience parallel worlds in the digital space at 22 Hang Buom, open throughout the Unleashing Creativity Week.

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) is a booming trend in recent years, and is considered the key of advanced technology.

At this exhibition, with Holomia’s VR solutions, you will be connected to a simulation to:

– Revisit the thousand-year-old heritage via VR technology

– Go on a virtual visit of the Unleashing Creativity Week 2021

– Enjoy the online exhibition of 18 winning projects from the Hanoi Creative Space Design Contest

About the organiser:

Holomia is a leading technology company in developing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) products in Vietnam.

Some of the notable products researched and developed by Holomia include: VR3D software Di Sản (2020), Future Home (2020), Edulab VR (2019), The Mystery of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long (2018), Top of Viet Nam – Experience Skydiving at Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City,…

Don’t miss out on the chance to step into these parallel world and temporariy forget the daily hustle and bustle as this year comes to an end!

Follow updates on event’s page.