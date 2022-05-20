20th Century Music Concert Series: Concert No.8

Fri 27 May 2022, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

20th Century Music Concert Series proudly presents our 8th concert with the theme “VOLKSWEISE” – Folk tunes. Ever since the Romantic era of music was born, the nationalism that appeared in music became stronger and stronger. Composers bring the distinct sounds of their country into their compositions in various unique ways. The concert will let us experience how 20th century composers combined the compositional techniques of the modern – contemporary era with the folk materials of their homeland, from Europe (Hungary, Armenia, Turkey, Russia, Czechoslovakia) to South America and also some familiar melodies from Vietnam.

The concert featured musicians from the Inspirito School of Music and guest artists.

Language: Vietnamese – English

Price: 250.000 VND

Combo preise 3 Tickets: 600.000 VND

