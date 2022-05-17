Opening Ka’+ Architecture Library | Talkshow Visualize the Values by Takashi Niwa

Sat 21 May 2022, 02 pm – 05 pm

K+ Studio

12th Floor – Building H, Hanoi Architectural University

Km10 Đ. Nguyễn Trãi, P. Văn Quán, Hà Đông, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

The non-profit project Ka’+ Architecture Library was established by the K+ Talented Architects Training Studio of Hanoi Architectural University and the CA’ Library with the aim of providing Students communicate and learning environment, offer the opportunity to access quality architecture books and a wealth of knowledge in an inspiring reading space.

Coming to the KA’+ Library Opening event, you will have a chance to talk with 3 architects which are Mr Takashi Niwa, Mr Trần Đại Nghĩa and Mr Hiroomi Takemori. They will have a meeting with architecture students, sharing practical experiences while working in another country, and at the same time know more about the projects that have been and are being done, as well as his personal views on how to exploit local elements when building a project abroad.

