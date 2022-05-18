P.A.S Festival – The Year of Renewal

21 – 29 May 2022

Several cultural spaces

From the organizer:

ATH – Drama and Arts Space, collaborating with the French school Alexandre Yersin, with the support of French Embassy in Vietnam organizes P.A.S festival (Performing Arts in Spring) dedicated to all professions and non-professionals in the performing arts field. 2022 Edition with live arts performances in English, French and Vietnamese will take places in multiple cultural spaces in Hanoi, from 21 to 29 May.

The year of Renewal. P.A.S is back from virtuality and going to travel in reality with 3 programmes:

Kid P.A.S: May 21-22, at ATH Tay Ho with live performances by/for children

Street P.A.S: May 22-27 in several cultural spaces with whom we partner up this year: dance studio Kinergie, Performing Arts school Erato, cultural spaces The Temple, Tadioto; with live performances by/for all ages.

TeenAdult P.A.S: May 28-29 in the Vietnam National Opera & Ballet theater, with live performances for/by teenagers and adults.

By joining P.A.S festival, ATH along with our cultural centers partners reinforce the idea that art is indispensable for our society, whether by consuming or practicing it, especially in a post-crisis world.

“We saw our students sparkling of joy when they play, sing, dance and act in the class or in the theater. They are back, us also, to the collective joy and harmony. Art has this power, to heal each one of us by just getting us back to our creativity.”, said Quentin Delorme, ATH’s artistic director.

All the performances programmed in P.A.S festival are free. Visit ATH’s website to read the full programme.

About P.A.S Festival

Since its first edition at La Cinémathèque in May 2015, P.A.S Festival takes place every year in different theatres in Hanoi: Nhà hát Kịch Việt Nam (Vietnam National Drama Theatre), Nhà hát Nhạc Vũ Kịch Việt Nam (Vietnam Opera and Ballet Theatre)… The vocation of the P.A.S. Festival is to create a place and a time for multicultural artistic exchange between the different actors of the performing arts present in Vietnam and South-East Asia.

About ATH:

Since 2013, ATH – Drama and Art Space, endorsed by the French Embassy in Vietnam, has been creating spaces, dedicated to the performing arts to build a community where cultural diversity and the pleasure of creating together are emphasized.