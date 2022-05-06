21 May 22, 03 pm – 05 pm (registration required)

22 – 25 May 22, 10 am – 06 pm (free entrance)

TPD

Level 6, 18A Ngo Tat To Street, Dong Da, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

Following her poetry book “The tick-tocks, the moments” launched in early 2022, MYAN introduces an experiment of images and poetry entitled “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.”. This is the outcome of her journey to Europe in March – May 2022, presented as part of her artwork series with the theme of moments and time.

As we immerse ourselves in the world of “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.”, we enter a world almost devoid of people, a world of urban and rural landscapes. We are being taken on a journey, skipping across Europe, from well-known locations to anonymous streets and trees. Where does this journey lead?

To “London, a Monday morning”, to “A walk in Lee Valley”, to “Scotland, spring in the sea”, to “Paris, pluie dans la rue”, to “Lovers’ Amsterdam”, to “A ride in Burgschwalbach”, to “La vue de Fab”, to “Waiting to pick Bärlauch”… ?

MYAN’s journey, back and forth in Europe, through her familiar and unfamiliar places, seems to have no end, as it is in the moment, of serendipity, in the moment of connection and love, in the moment of time and life.

“6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” is organized with the support of Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD) and Hanoi Grapevine.

About MYAN (Bùi Thị Thu Hiền)

Born in Hanoi, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies and a Master’s degree in Public Policy, MYAN has worked as a manager and coordinator of communications and development projects at World Vision, Save the Children, Vietnam – USA Magazine (2005-2011). With her interest in arts and culture, she switched to managing and producing educational programs and contemporary performing arts, ranging through drama, dance, film, at Life Art (2012 -2014), Kinergie Studio (2015-2021), Les Films Magnetiques (from 2016).

Especially fond of literature, she has followed and participated in many activities involving literature, books and writing. With the launch of her poetry collection “The tick-tocks, the moments” in early 2022, she is now focusing more on writing and creating her own multi-disciplined artworks, besides continuing to coordinate and produce art and cultural projects.

Follow updates on event’s page.