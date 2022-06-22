30 June – 05 Sep 2022, 10 am – 09 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From VCCA:

From June 30, 2022, Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) introduces artist Le Giang’s solo exhibition – “Future Perfect”, displaying more than 20 works including gem paintings, sculptures and video installations, as the result of Le Giang’s research and composition over the past year.

Lê Giang has delved into the wealth of local mythology and folklore that record tales of stone worshipping; scanning through the abundance of information found in scientific reports and geological surveys; collecting news coverage surrounding issues of stone extraction and the booming trend of trading Feng Shui products online. Drawn to the processes of how something is granted the status of ‘sacredness’, and how spiritual symbols can be transformed and moulded into sellable goods, she explores the mechanisms (both industrial and small-scale, in-person and online) that are employed to control, extract and inject commercial values into Nature.

*‘Future Perfect – A solo exhibition by Lê Giang’ is hosted by Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), as part of ‘Re-Aligning the Cosmos’ initiated and organized by The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre; co-sponsored by Prince Claus Fund & Goethe Institut; co-facilitated with Fulbright University Vietnam; supported by the Public Engagement, Oxford University Clinical Research Unit, Ho Chi Minh City, the Australia Council for the Arts, and You and I Jewellery Limited Company.

