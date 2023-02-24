Opening: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 06:30 pm

Display: 11 Mar – 28 Apr 2023

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyen Van Dau, Ward 6, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Registration link for opening private view

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery proudly present you ‘Resonate State’, a solo show by Yohei Yama. He puts focus on the process of growing up. In ‘Resonate State’, Yohei Yama wanted to convey his reflection on the growing process and the energy of life.

Born in Saitama, Japan in 1977 and currently based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Yama’s works have been exhibited widely across the international platform as well as featured in Sotheby’s and Christie’s Hong Kong’s Asian Contemporary art sector.

Yohei Yama’s works consistently invite us to explore and question our surroundings, especially our relationship with nature. He puts focus on the process of growing up. In ‘Resonate State’, Yohei Yama wanted to convey his reflection on the growing process and the energy of life. Inspired by his daily life, seeing his own son growing up and how the flower sprouts its petals, Yohei Yama absorbed the true essence of energy in life.

