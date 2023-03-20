Art Exhibition “The Time-Captured Hand”

Opening: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 03:30 pm

Exhibition: 26 Mar – 26 May 2023

Le Lycée Artspace

Ana Mandara Villas Dalat Resort & Spa

2 Lê Lai Str, Ward 5, Đà Lạt

From the organizer:

Ana Mandara Villas Dalat Resort & Spa and REI Artspace are pleased to introduce the exhibition “The Time-Captured Hand” commemorating the 20th anniversary of the death of the legendary painter Buu Chi (October 8, 1948 – December 14, 2002).

In this exhibition, we proudly showcase 28 artworks with various materials such as lacquer, canvas, paper, etc. while introducing to the public REI’s exclusive artbook “The Time-Captured Hand” that includes his artworks and articles about the artist.

Follow updates on event’s page.