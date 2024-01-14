Forest Harmony No.1: “Gift Trees to Forests”

07 pm – 09:30 pm, Sun 21 Jan 2024

Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music

112 Nguyen Du Street, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Human beings yearn for eternal beauties and everlasting values of kindness and love. Spring, the season of renewal, freshness, vitality, and hope, is often the time the very season we extend beauty and goodheartedness to others.

“Spring comes, the blessed root sprouts branches of good fortune,

Tet approaches, the tree of virtues blooms with bright flowers.”

This spring, Saigon Classical, in collaboration with the Joy Foundation and Million Seeds, is proud to introduce the first among our “Forest Harmony” events, entitled “Gift Trees to Forests” Rooted in the rich tradition of lì xì, or gift giving, prevalent in East Asian cultures, this event transcends mere material exchange. It is a ritual suffused with spiritual and emotional depth, as we endeavor to extend our well-wishes, prosperity, and gratitude to all around. It is from this caring spirit of kindliness that the concert “Gift Trees to Forests” aims to extend compassion and tenderness towards our forests, a precious and generous source of life for all.

The program hopes to bring the timeless beauty of classical music to the audience while supporting important projects such as “Vườn Rừng” (The Forest Garden) and “Sách Về Làng” (Books to Villages). These projects contribute not only to the restoration and conservation of threatened forests but also provide underprivileged ethnic minority children with access to educational resources, including textbooks, books about the environment, and children’s comics, fostering a love for the environment and a thirst for knowledge.

The music of this program pays tribute to nature and the seasons. “Forest Harmony” becomes the nexus where music, human emotions, and nature’s enchantments converge. As our audience immerses themselves in the melodies, we aspire for them to be nurtured by the harmonious blend of music and nature.

This project not only serves as a platform to raise awareness about environmental issues but also a catalyst for communal responsibility in protecting forests, preserving biodiversity, and practicing sustainable lifestyles. We believe that “Forest Harmony” is a music odyssey where the beauty inherent in both humans and nature intertwines, creating the symphony of life with the most elegant and nourishing of sounds.

And equally important, by estimating the amount of CO2 emissions from the performances, including the energy consumption, the transportation of the organizers, artists, and audience, etc., we will endeavor to plant as many forest trees as possible in the Forest Garden project. This is to ensure that the amount of CO2 emitted will be neutralized by the amount of CO2 absorbed and removed from the atmosphere by these forest trees.

* The first 20 concertgoers will receive a 100,000 VND voucher from Morico, along with a teeth-whitening voucher from An Nhien Aesthetic Dental Clinic.

** Additionally, each concertgoer will be gifted a seed from the Million Seeds Project and a plant from the JOY Foundation.

– All of your donations will be used to cover the costs of room renting, tea break, printing, organizing, and preparing materials for the concert, the remaining will be donated to the reforestation fund.

– You can register using the link above, or you can send a confirmation letter to [email protected], which should be titled as: Registration for the concert [Name of the concert], your personal information: Full name, Email, Telephone number. If you have a company, please repeat such steps for him/her.

– Proper attire is required.

– Children aged under 8 years will not be admitted into our venue.

– We recommend arriving at the concert venue at least 25 minutes before the performance begins.

Organizers Introduction:

SAIGON CLASSICAL MUSIC GROUP was established in 2005 in Ho Chi Minh city with the main aim of providing unique aesthetic pleasure to the public through accessible, qualified classical music concerts, through a diversifying performance repertoire delivered in unique, well-organized events. Thus, the collective strives to connect the classical music community, support new musical talents and homegrown creatives, as well as to raise public awareness and appreciation of classical music in daily life.

JOY FOUNDATION is a social enterprise with the aim of enhancing living conditions, promoting development and connections for the community through sustainable projects in various areas: clean water and environment. Since 2009, we have been actively engaged in various initiatives. To date, more than 50,000 people have benefited from our Clean Water for Highlands project, and 136,000 trees have been planted in Conservation Areas and National Parks across Vietnam. These achievements have been made possible through the support of over 40 corporate/organizational partners, 7,000 individual donors, and the direct involvement of 1,000 volunteers.

MILLIONS SEEDS was an initiative started by two students in grade 7 and 11 of Dinh Thien Chi high school, Ho Chi Minh city with the aim of reviving empty balconies. During phase 1, the project aims to distribute 1 million seeds to individuals and households within 6 months. The project wishes that one million trees will be planted after each phase, thereby igniting a passion for tree planting in everyone, especially children, who will have the hands-on experience of receiving seeds, planting, and caring for trees. This project hopes to not only beautify towns but also create a green living environment and connect people together.

