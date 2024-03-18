Artist’s Tour “The Outlandish Landscape”

03 pm – 04:30 pm, Sat 23 Mar 2024

Wiking Salon

Ground Floor Centec Tower, 72 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, District 3, HCMC

From the organizer:

Wiking Salon and Lân Tinh Foundation warmly invite the audience to join the artist tour with Hoàng Anh.

In this guided tour session, artist Hoàng Anh will share with the audience the inspiration behind his new series of artworks and engage in discussions about his artistic practice. “Phong Cảnh Lạ Thường”, inspired by the spatial beauty of Đà Lạt, is a personal series marking a new chapter for the artist after almost 10 years since the “Connection” series. It promises to unfold many interesting stories for the audience.

The artist’s tour will be held in Vietnamese only.

Limited to 25 guests.

About the artist

Hoàng Anh (born in 1981) is a painter based in Đà Lạt. He graduated from Hue University of Fine Arts in 2005. Hoàng Anh is interested in the connections between human relationships and imagines the world between the boundaries of reality and the extraordinary. Some of his notable exhibitions include: “Connection” (New Space Arts Foundation, Huế, 2014), “Moiland Chapter 1-2-3” (Đà Lạt, 2019-2021), “Nổ Cái Bùm” (Đà Lạt, 2022).

