Digital Art and NFTs: An Evolving Art Market

02 pm, Fri 22 Mar 2024

EMASI Nam Long

No. 147, street no. 8, Nam Long residential area, D7, HCMC

From the organizer:

Although artists have been exploring digital art since the 1960s in conjunction with the first ever computers, this art genre has risen to great prominence in recent years. The wake of blockchain technology has granted digital artists the freedom to create and sell their pieces with ease and authenticity. In turn, a new group of collectors has been introduced to the art world. Locally speaking, Vietnam sits as one of the top 5 countries for crypto adoption, making the conversation of NFTs and digital art ownership especially pertinent.

While early forms of digital art such as photography, video, and pixel art remain, new ways of creating art have been formed, from dynamic art to generative art. So, what exactly does digital art encompass? How has digital art and NFTs impacted the art market? And how can we tackle issues of ownership, copyright, and the volatility of the market?

Join speaker Geo Merchant at Nguyen Art Foundation to navigate the world of digital art and ownership and learn more about the impact of novel modes of collecting art on artists as well as public and private collecting bodies.

Language: English

About the speaker:

Geo Merchant has spent her career specializing in the intersection between Art and Technology, having held positions at HENI, Artsy, LiveArt, Particle. With a degree in Classics from Oxford University and an MA in Art History (Italian Renaissance) from The Courtauld Institute of Art, Geo approaches this nascent art genre with a perspective rooted in a traditional art background.

She has helped emerging digital artists exhibit their work in galleries worldwide, she has curated sell-out NFT collections, and brought global blue-chip artists, such as Yue Minjun and Huang Yuxing, into the web3 scene. Drawing from her past conversations both digitally and globally, in Hong Kong, New York, and London, Geo provides valuable perspectives on the ever-changing landscape of digital art and NFTs.

