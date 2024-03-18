08 pm, Sun 24 Mar 2024

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“What to do with the springsheen?” unfolds a kaleidoscopic journey, ushering in the new year with lingering post-Tet jubilation. Each artist explores the theme of spring – new beginnings through their own unique perspectives, weaving together the familiar and the novel, the bewildering and the exhilarating, the joyous and the nostalgic.

Special thanks to our friends Lý Trang and Trần Uy Đức for contributing ideas during the brainstorming stage of this concert.

About artists:

Nguyễn Minh: is a Hanoi-based musician and producer who works with various genres including classical, electronic and rock music. As a composer, he writes music for musicals, films, documentaries and theater and has worked with organizations such as VTV, Vietnam Youth Theater, VCCA and Ever Rolling Films. Minh is also a member of the indie rock band Bluemato and has his solo ambient music project.

Lưu Thanh Duy: is a music player based in Hanoi. A member of the band Nam Thế Giới, he’s also involved in various other music projects as well as his own. In this show, he will be improvising on prepared guitar, an immense inspiration that he’s been pursuing for years.

Vũ Trung Kiên / Katherine Vu: is a singer-songwriter in Hanoi, who composes music in genres such as shoegaze, ambient or post-punk. The projects she participated in include “in memory of the view from Hanoi opera house”, with the album “beach/heaven” released in 2022, and car punk in the role of bassist.

Nhung Nguyễn: is an emerging Vietnamese sound artist currently based in Hanoi, experimenting across a range of left-field aesthetics and expressions – ambient drone, electro acoustic, noise music, musique concrete, amongst others.

Since 2014 Nhung has been making works under the moniker Sound Awakener – and under her real name, for the more cinematic, piano-driven projects. She has worked with international labels such as Time Released Sound (US), Unknown Tones Records (US), Soft (France), Flaming Pines (UK), Fluid Audio (UK), Syrphe (Germany).

In addition to her solo work, Nhung has collaborated with artists from various other disciplines, often adding audio elements to visual experiences. Nhung’s music and sounds have appeared in exhibitions such as Hồi Sóng (2021), Liberation Radio (2021), Citizen Earth (2020, Hanoi), Phan Thao Nguyen’s Poetic Amnesia (HCMC and Hanoi, 2017), the public-art initiatives Into Thin Air (2016) and Into Thin Air 2 (2018) – both in Hanoi, Richard Streimatter-Tran’s Departures (Hong Kong, 2017), amongst others. As a composer and sound designer, Nhung has also worked on music composition and sound design for theater, films and video art.

