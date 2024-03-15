Strata Workshop No. 2

06:30 pm – 08:30 pm, Thurs 28 Mar 2024

Work Room Four

31/25 Alley 67 Tô Ngọc Vân Str., Quảng An Ward, Tây Hồ district, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

As part of the exhibition programming for Strata our current solo exhibition by the artist Phạm Khắc Quang we will be hosting two workshops and one artist talk.

The workshops will provide a chance to experience the new medium he has created first hand.

These workshops will be utilising similar techniques that you would use in traditional woodblock carving.

The workshop is bilingual in English and Vietnamese and suitable for participants 16+

The workshop requires a materials charge of 500,000 VND per person

Maximum of 8 participants each workshop, tools and materials are provided.

*There will be no parking at the venue, please park your vehicle at the parking area next to Quảng Bá Park on the corner – there will be signage name Sơn Dương. The walk back is only 2 mins, parking is free.

