Exhibition “The Outlandish Landscape”

09 am – 06 pm, Mon – Sat 03 – 31 Mar 2024

Wiking Salon

First floor – Centec building

72 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

The red chair symbolizes societal remnants, present realities, and potential futures. It embodies the artist’s personal perspective and diverse viewpoints, guiding us through landscapes from nature to new territories. The experience is both individual and collective, local and global, encountering historical milestones and questioning societal functioning.

The color red acts as a magnetic force in Southeast Asian street culture, reflecting a working-class identity. As a plastic object in a natural setting, the red chair raises concerns about human exploitation of ecosystems and societal dullness due to industrialization.

The red chair navigates diverse spatial dimensions through time gates, connecting childhood memories and a passion for innovation. It serves as an intersection of hometown imagery and the desire for mystical discoveries.

Note: The exhibition is open for free with pre-registration through scheduled time slots to ensure a curated viewing experience for attendees.

Follow updates on event’s page.