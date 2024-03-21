06:30 pm – 09 pm, Fri 22 Mar 2024

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

In meteorological terms, her arrival is a declaration to heaven, the earth and its people that the last wave of cold weather is here to bid farewell to spring. She came with moisture taking away the moldy atmosphere and several other unpleasant things. Sometimes Ms. Bân is a convention that is not so clear, we can be distracted because it depends on seeing the real cold. Ms. Bân can be invisible.

During Ms. Bân’s stay, there will be a small performance by a few artists. A Taiwanese performance artist talks about the relationship with the body as follows:

“Sometimes the body seems invisible, and through performance it becomes more visible?”

When I heard that sentence, I wanted to grab a pen and paper to write it down. It’s true that at the moment of a performance, something really happens. This happens more than what we notice with our eyes. I’m not sure it’s a luxury people talk about in terms of the uniqueness of a single artistic moment.

– Vũ Đức Toàn

Ms. Bân has arrived, a performance with

Yuan-Hsiang (Jiang)*

Đặng Thùy Anh

manman*

Dương Thanh Quang

Flinh

Vũ Đức Toàn

and some surprise appearances

*Yuan-Hsiang (Jiang) is a performance artist, the founder of live art group “The Post-Theatre” and the cultural movement group “Potestas Creative Workshop”. Member of live art workshop hosted by Seiji Shimoda & Boris Nieslony. Yuan-Hsiang’s works often focus on the contemporary phenomenon of the body, deconstruct space with action, intervene in the social scene etc. Recently, in 2022, his directing work “Shinying_Seagull” was nominated for the 21st Taishin Arts Awards.

*manman (Chao Chun-Man) is an artist of P.M.S, a group composed of 3 members. Its members each bring with them long-standing interests in various aspects of aesthetics, culture, politics, and other dimensions related to moving images and peripheral narratives. manman (Chao Man-Chun) is known for the embodiment of textual narratives through her body.

Ms. Bân H̵a̵s̵ ̵A̵r̵r̵i̵v̵e̵d̵ is an event within the framework of the MEANDER MAPS: HANOI program, a collaborative endeavor between OCAC and Nhà Sàn Collective, with ba-bau AIR and Á Space as partners. MEANDER MAPS: HANOI began in the Lunar New Year of 2023, starting with many tours of Taiwanese artists to Vietnam with their own observations and concerns about the environmental, cultural and social landscape. In spring 2024, this journey will be introduced to the public in different formats.

Open-Contemporary Art Center (OCAC) is an artist-run space founded in Banqiao in 2001. At the moment, OCAC’s headquarters is located in the old town of DaDaocheng, Taipei. Their tasks include curation, interdisciplinary exchange, art forum, study and publication. They look at this and attempt to dedicate themselves to create diverse forms of which the public interacts with contemporary art. Simultaneously, OCAC has established long-term collaborations with artists and groups in Taiwan and from Asia and Southeast Asia, aiming to create a more tightly interconnected yet open-ended “decentralized” network. In light of this spirit, OCAC launched MEANDER MAPS: HANOI, a project that was supported by the National Taiwan Foundation for Culture and the Arts.

