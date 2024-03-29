Talkshow “Hanoi’s green seasons: A brief history of trees and parks”

06 pm – 08 pm, Sat 30 Mar 2024

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

The Hà Nội observed today by both locals and travellers alike embodies a rich tapestry of cultural influences, evident in its typical architecture, famous cuisine, and everyday lifestyle. Yet, amidst these well-known facets lies a gem often overlooked: its parks.

At the event, there will be a collection of rare materials capturing Hanoi’s parks dating back to the French colonial era. These historical images are thoughtfully juxtaposed with present-day photographs, allowing viewers to witness firsthand the city’s evolution or preservation over time.

The guest speakers will bring to the event interesting stories about Hanoi’s trees and parks. Mr. Nguyễn Trương Quý, a distinguished writer of Hanoi, will eloquently lead us through a collection of poems and lyrics celebrating the lush greenery woven into our cultural fabric. Additionally, he will delve into the captivating history of Hanoi’s parks. During the presentation by Mr. Nguyễn Hoàng Hào, a forestry expert from the Vietnam Forest Museum, the audience will discover the intriguing origins of mundane trees intertwined with our daily lives. Furthermore, he will delve into the disappearance and resurgence of specific tree species following Liberation Day.

In our endeavour to offer a new perspective on Hanoi, the event will be an engaging and unforgettable experience, allowing attendees to deepen their appreciation and understanding of Hanoi. It is co-organized by the Vietnam Global Outreach V.GO and the Goethe-Institut Hanoi within the framework of the project R-e-t-e-l-l-m-e-: Hà Nội.