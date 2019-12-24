”Hương’s Silk” Painting Exhibition at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

Opening: 5:00 pm, 30 Dec 2019

Exhibition: 30 Dec 2019 – 05 Jan 2020

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc St., Ba Dinh Dist., Hanoi

From the organizer:

The opening at 5pm, December, 30 th , 2019.

The exhibition includes 27 silk paintings whose backs have been all strengthened

on Do paper. In particular, one among those paintings can be seen as an

experiment that the painter tried to attach it with a turning axle to make a moving

scenery.

Silk painting is a special material of the East, its origin associated with the Orient.

When it comes to silk painting, people often think of its pure, dreamy and mystery

Throughout the history, silk paintings became a part of the up and down of a nation

suffered in pain in thousand years. Silk painting range goes from as simple as rural

life, urban woman, the landscape of the country to the reality of fighting labor in

the cause of national reunification. Hence, what is beautiful, gentle, dreamy, and

less conflict, people often assign silk material …

Nguyễn Thu Hương, Handkerchief, 80x80cm, 2019

As for Nguyen Thu Huong, a female artist, perhaps the dream is valuable to

her. Over the past ten years, she has never changed her drawing style. Huong’s

painting probably takes “femininity” as the main theme and it all revolves around

it, whispering about it. And so, Huong has kept her style since entering the fine arts

school up to now.

Huong chose silk as the main material in both her diploma project and her

MBA thesis. You can tell that she was into silk from the very beginning. When

mentioned about the influence of traditional silk paintings on her works, Huong

said: “I still keep the traditional drawing style, which is, watercolor on silk, smooth

silk, draw dry when mixed with moist silk color layer to create a new color, or

smudging and Dó paper behind the picture. Silk itself is very fragile, smooth, little

used to describe cube, light, and natural space acting like the way of oil painting.”

To conclude that Huong’s silk paintings are only modern, which is not

entirely accurate. Huong inherited the thinking of previous generation to

incorporate into her painting. Starting from the drafting stage, Huong paid attention to the distribution among the shapes, colors, strokes and gaps … Sometimes those

gaps are the voice in her paintings.

The painter’s statement

I observe reality out there with my eyes wide open,

because I want to understand the nature of things and phenomena, I want

to find out what is the boundary of right and wrong, or bad, beautiful and

ugly … But, every image goes on. With no wait, my mind could only save a

very small fraction of reality. And then, the subjective emotion and

imagination, turned that little bit into another “reality”.

As a train has passed, every image, color, shape, and sound saved in

memory will cease to be it …

My painting records this.

Nguyễn Thu Hương, No Name, 80x80cm, 2019

Words from painter Nguyễn Thanh Bình

Silk of Huong

Silk, together with lacquer are materials used in fine art, peculiar to the Orient.

But while lacquer is rather new, the traditional Vietnamese art of silk painting has

been around for a long time, well known for its softness, elegance and purity.

The fine art of painting on silk began in Vietnam only from 1925, and have

continuously developed for almost a century.

Opposite to the “heavy” nature of lacquer, the material and style of silk painting

are “light”, emphasize softness. But heavy or light, both require hardworking and a

high level of craftsmanship.

I had not known of this young and beautiful artist before but when I saw her works

for the first time, I was surprised and interested.

Not only that she applies well the traditional techniques but also presents a unique

way of viewing, an important factor an artist must have to stand out from the rest.

We often see in silk painting brushstrokes of objects that are close to the daily life;

but Huong’s particular kind is different: it can be used to represent modern styles

like Cubism, Abstract, creating a recurring theme well suited for decoration yet

spontaneous, transformative and attractive.

With Silk of Huong, we can see that in fine art, inspiration is not bound by the

material used, but rather, it provides the artist with an opportunity to show her own

unique way!

Art biography of NGUYEN THU HUONG

POB: Hanoi

Live and work in Hanoi.

Education:

2005: BA, Hanoi University of Fine Arts (named as The Vietnam University of

Fine Arts since 2008)

2012: MA, The Vietnam University of Fine Arts

Member of The Vietnam Fine Arts Association

Solo exhibitions

2019: Huong’s silk paintings, temporary exhibition hall, The Vietnam Fine Arts

Museum, Hanoi

Selected group exhibitions:

2019: – The 5 th Biennale for young artists, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Fine

Arts Association.

– Viet Art Now, Hanoi

2018: – Asia Art Festival: Vietnam – Korea, organized by The Vietnam Fine Arts

Association, Hanoi

– Silk paintings and small sculptures, organized by The Ministry of Culture

– Sports and Tourism of Vietnam, Hanoi

2017: Vietnamese Silk Paintings and Products, organized by The Ministry of

Culture – Sports and Tourism of Vietnam and The Consulate General of Vietnam

in San Francisco, California, The USA.

2016: Equilibrio, White Box, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2015: – Destination IV – Sprouting, art works of a number of Vietnamese and

Malaysian female artists, Hanoi.

– Vietnamese Fine Arts, the every five years national fine arts exhibition

organized by the The Ministry of Culture – Sports and Tourism of Vietnam, Hanoi.

2014: Festival for Young Artists, the every 3 years national contemporary art

exhibition, organized by the The Ministry of Culture – Sports and Tourism of

Vietnam, Hanoi.

2013: What are young artists thinking?, organized by the Young Artists Club,

under The Vietnam Fine Arts Association, Hanoi.

2011: Asia Art Festival, organized by The Vietnam Fine Arts Association, Hanoi.

2007: The National Silk Painttings, The Ministry of Culture – Sports and Tourism

of Vietnam, Hanoi.

Awards:

2019: The Third Prize, The 5 th Biennale for young artists, organized by the Ho

Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association

2017: Consolation Prize, the Zone 1 Annual Fine Arts Exhibition, under The

Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

2006: The Vietnam Fine Arts Association Reward, the Zone 1 Annual Fine Arts

Exhibition

Contacts:

E: [email protected]

T: (84)902188638