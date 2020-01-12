Painting exhibition “Cloudy”

08 Jan – 14 Jan 2020

Vietnam Fine Art Museum

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi

From the organizers

The subject of all the artworks in recent years is about life, painter Vu Cuong uses cloud to tell his simple story. Clouds from the high mountains of Ha Giang, clouds surrounds on the harsh alpine views. Sometimes the clouds rolled violently, sometimes very faded, peaceful. The people of the rock plateau with intense vitality, the courage to overcome nature, live with a simple soul, as innocent as the sky. The children of Ha Giang with glittering eyes made the artist sobbed. The more you go the more you see, when there are enough experiences of the emotions, we will find life as light as smoke. Painter Vu Cuong’s painting expressing the philosophy, passion, and self-questioning on oil paints has created a strong visual appeal, with a depth of humanity.

About the artist

Painter Vu Cuong, borned in 1960 in Hanoi. In 1984, he graduated from University of Industrial Fine Arts. He usually using oil paint and lacquer as the dominant material in his paintings. He has a studio at 10A, group 9, Nguyen Cong Tru, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi. In 2001, he was awarded the Phillip Morris Prize and in 2010, rewarded National Fine Arts Exhibition Gold Medal, including “Mam Da” (the bud of rock) in the collection of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.

Exhibits used to participate:

+ 1998: Solo exhibition in Hanoi

+ 2000: Participated in national art exhibitions

+ 2001: Attended Phillip Morris exhibition in Vietnam

+ 2002: Participated in group exhibitions at Nam Son Gallery, Hanoi

+ 2003: Participated in a group exhibition at the Hanoi Hilton Opera

+ 2005: Solo exhibition at Gree Rice Gallery, Carlifornia, USA

+ 2006: Solo exhibition of Oil Painting “Market” at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

+ 2008: Solo exhibition of Lacquer painting “Love Market” at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

+ 2008: Attended Sosabeol International Art Expo in Korea

+ 2010: Participated in national art exhibitions

+ 2015: Participated in national art exhibitions

+ 2020: Solo exhibition “May” at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

Some artworks now display at the exhibition