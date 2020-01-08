Seminar: Little silence, little lies





Thurs 09 Jan 2020, 6 pm

L’Espace

24 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi.

From L’Espace:

The book Little silence, little lies: The secret garden of children of author Dana Castro is a book aimed at parents, with a fairly simple, loose and comfortable writing. In this book, readers will see that the author uses quite often the spoken style, along with many words or images close to everyday life to describe children’s psychology to help readers easily access the points.

The content of the book revolves around suggesting and answering questions about two children’s issues that just hearing about it make many parents confused and worried: secrets and lies. Why do children keep distance from their parents? Why do children lie? How to explain these behaviors of children in terms of psychology? What role does a secret and lie play in a child’s mind-building process? How to deal with the little secret or enormous of children?

Hopefully, the suggestions and answers of the book can help parents understand better the world of children, have appropriate behaviors to become a great friend, accompany the maturity of children.