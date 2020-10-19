Exhibition: “Being an artist”

23 – 25 Oct 2020, 08 am – 10 pm

Tranquil Cafe

15B Trần Hưng Đạo, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

An exhibition that is made by students and led by students is coming very soon.

“Being An Artist – The Exhibition” aims to bring arts into an intimate environment that explores the nuances of life through diverse lenses of talent young artists from BVIS HANOI student community. As audiences, you are invited for a ride that will allow you to connect to the artworks, being emotionally provoked and pushed yourselves not to think in a limited way. At the end, you will walk out knowing that art is the reflection of life and each person’s life experience is unique in their own way.

So, what are you waiting for? Save the date and you’re here for a treat!

Follow updates on event’s page.