STILL WAKING: Analogue Photography Exhibition

Opening: 20 Sep 2020, 06 pm – 09 pm

Thời gian: 21 Sep – 20 Oct 2020, 10 am – 07 pm

Old Soul – Danang Art Hub

102 Lê Thanh Nghị, Hoà Cường Bắc, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng

From the organizer:

The line between reality and dream blurs in Still Waking. An analogue photography exhibition where perception is manipulated. Offering insight into moments that are temporary and fragmented; capturing the lucidity of awakening.

About the artists:

/Jemma Jet/ is a Zimbabwean-born multidisciplinary artist, specialising in photography. Having lived in a diverse array of countries has shaped her perspective and distinct voice as an artist. Jemma’s work holds an immense amount of depth; intimate experiences that are simultaneously personal, yet accessible.

/Harry Benjamin Fox/ is a writer and photographer from England. Focusing on simplicity and intersection of spaces, Harry looks to find meaning and stories in emptiness and the ordinary. Emotion and purpose are found in the places ignored or overlooked.

Follow updates on event’s page.