The SHOWCASE – Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm

09:00 am – 08:00 pm, 23 Oct – 23 Nov 2020

Toong Phạm Ngọc Thạch

1bis Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Bến Nghé Ward, District 1, Hồ Chí Minh City

From the organizer:

In Nguyen Ngoc Liem’s eyes, even the smallest things embody the real beauty of life.

Nguyen Ngoc Liem is an independent artist based in Saigon. In 2015, Liem graduated in the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Art University, majoring in oil painting. He spent some time later to work various jobs and make a living before getting back to making art. He started painting again in the loft at his home, starting with the simple and familiar images that he has known since childhood.

In 2017, he was chosen to be in the Top 20 of young talent competition Vietart funded by Nguyen Gallery. Select exhibitions include Son+, a group exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Art Museum (2017), Mây at Vicas, Hanoi (2019).- San-art

Gốc Creation curates The Showcase Nguyen Ngoc Liem, wishing to remind you that the little things matter the most. We hope that through your experience of artworks at Toong Pham Ngoc Thach and other Gốclab’s venues, you can look at life from a different perspective.

The showcase is organized among Toong Pham Ngoc Thach and other Gốclab’s venues in Ho Chi Minh city.

Follow updates on event’s page.