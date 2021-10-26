Hanoi City Walk: Hàng Bạc to Nguyễn Hữu Huân street

Sun 07 Nov 2021, 09:30 am pm – 12:30 pm

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) runs informative ‘city walk’ around Hanoi to explore the capital city under brand new perspectives. Participants will get to discover amazing personal stories and hidden areas of the city they have never known of.

In this walk, FVH invites you on a trip around the Old Quarter from Dinh Liet and Hang Bac to Cau Go, ending in Nguyễn Hữu Huân street. We touch on many subjects from the birth of silver making in Hanoi, and how Hong Kong cinema came to share space with Cải Lương folk opera, to the combination of ice cream and revolution, and the endless fascination with cafés.

About FVH

Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) is an informal group of mainly Hanoi residents from many countries — including Vietnam. Their basic goal is the preservation and advancement of Vietnamese heritage and culture, and their purpose is to enhance and deepen the understanding of Vietnam’s culture. FVH functions as a non-profit educational group.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.