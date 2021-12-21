Calligraphy Exhibition: “Phiêu Diêu”

08 am – 05 pm (weekdays), 08 am – 09 pm (weekends), 24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

The 40 artworks presented at “Phiêu Diêu” contributes to the celebration of the nation’s cultural values, especially those of Hanoi – the capital with a rich history. Nom poetry, Buddhist scriptures, traditional sayings, proverbs, idioms, are translated from the Nom script from the past to the present.

Contemporary calligraphy no longer only appears in fixed formats. The expression and presentation of Nom script in culture and literature, with dó paper as the background, is also rendered multifaceted with layers and colours. The visual and cultural effects will be the main highlight of the exhibition space. Symbols of traditional culture harmoniously combined with contemporary art culture will lend a modern touch to the artworks. Discourses interlaying discourses, arts interlaying arts, the pasts interlaying the pasts and interacting with the present, so that the piece is both the destination and the beginning of the journey of art, of culture rich in the Vietnamese identity.

Works presented in the exhibition are made with dó paper, a purely Vietnam-made medium produced in Yên Phong – Bắc Ninh Province. The ink used is water ink extracted from soil taken from different places in Vietnam, made by artist Nguyễn Đức Phương.

About the calligraphers:

Nguyễn Quang Thắng and Phạm Văn Tuấn are contemporary artists and calligraphers, and also researchers at the Institute of Sino-Nom Studies, which years of experience in studying the Nom script (ancient Vietnamese writing system) and its application in arts.

Their artworks are also included in many collections in the US, Germany, Switzerland, and more.

Stay tuned to enjoy their works at the Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom!

Kindly remember to practice the 5K measures against Covid-19 when visiting the exhibition.

Follow updates on event’s page.