08 am – 05 pm (weekdays), 08 am – 09 pm (weekends), 24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

The outdoor installation “Hang Buom Street” will be your guide on the way back to old memories of Hanoi with its 36 streets, each of them known for its distinct trade. These street signs are designed following the streets’ unique features and styles, inspired by the Eight Treasures present in temples and shrines, where at the centre lie sacred objects: musical instruments, scriptures, flower garlands, wine gourds, fans, ancient horns, book trunks, and more.

For example, Hàng Mã Street is associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival and folk games, thus its street sign illustrates a child doing the lion dance. Likewise, Hàng Buồm, famous for its sails, embraces the scarlet-red sail as its symbol.

The street sign designs were initiated in 2008 when the artist joined the competition Awakened Spaces” by the British Council and Thể thao & Văn hóa (Sports & Culture) newspaper, winning the Creative Idea Prize. In 2009, these “Hàng” street sign designs entered the National Applied Art Exhibition.

The exhibition will be open throughout Unleashing Creativity Week until the end of February 2022. Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy these amazing works of art!

