Tues – Sun 22 Dec 2021 – 23 Jan 2022, 09 am – 08 pm

Mơ Art Space

136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Mơ Art Space cordially invite Hanoi art lovers to visit our art showcase Dreaming about a foreign land by Ton That Minh Nhat (b.1982, Hue), Frederic Dialynas Sanchez (b.1983, Auxerre), Nguyen Xuan Luc (b.1983, Ha Tay), Jo Ngo (b.1995, Sai Gon).

“From different origins and artistic backgrounds but belonging to the same generation, four artists use various techniques and materials to investigate similar concepts: Space – Locality – Materiality. Nationally recognized and having participated in many artistic events, the work of these three artists examines the relationship of the individual with society, with his/her environment, and also with space-time. Combining tradition and modernity, depicting a modern urban landscape by using ancient religious symbols or with the use of a traditional technique in a contemporary style or a combination of technology and pop culture symbols, these interrogations around the same concept are expressed originally by each artist.” (words by Jade Thau)

