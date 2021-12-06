08 Dec 2021 – 15 Feb 2022 , 10 am – 8 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From VCCA:

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) opens the contemporary ceramic exhibition “Loong Koong” introducing nearly 50 artworks by two artists Trinh Vu Hieu and Bui Quoc Khanh, with the theme from traditional images to reflections of today’s society.

Well-known as an artist who restores traditional cultural values, Trinh Vu Hieu is passionate and eager to convey Vietnamese historical stories through different mediums. The artist has imbued between folk materials from the Hang Trong paintings and the technique of handmade ceramics of the Northern people to create this series of works. Going beyond a mere art form serving beliefs, these artworks with sophisticated craftsmanship still have the appearance of gods in the spiritual life since archaic times but become closer as if there were no barriers. Each of these devotional paintings on sustainable ceramics creates a different visual effect, as an old story told in a different way, interesting and full of charm.

Meanwhile, inspired by the material of folk games to-he, artist Bui Quoc Khanh has created contemporary characters from the pottery that is considered shape-limited and fragile in structure, in order to breathe life into these creations with utmost meticulously smallest details. Each character has its own personality, life, and context, which is both weird and funny, modern and current, at the same time lost and unpredictable. Bui Quoc Khanh’s worldview was also revealed when placing many works in precarious and risky positions for the ultimate purpose of exchanging emotions from audiences.

“Loong Koong” – the sound of pieces of pottery colliding with each other, is a rare encounter between two artists. “Loong Koong” is a reflection of contemporary Vietnamese culture and society where the conflicts between the past, present, and future between old and new values ​​are persisting concurrently. Above all, these conflicts and contrasts do not create great contradictions and fractures like some contemporary Vietnamese works in the early 90s, but instead regarding concerns with the times and transformed in a very subtle, subtle and humorous way with a calm, calm attitude.

