Exhibition “Về ăn cơm nhà”

12 – 18 Aug 2022

Culture & Art Center 22 Hàng Buồm

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

*to our English speakers, “về nhà ăn cơm” is a common Vietnamese phrase to remind people to come back home and share a meal with their family. It comprises of:

Về: Come back

Nhà: Home

Ăn: to eat

Cơm: cooked rice

As a phrase, it means:

1. A reason to decline an unwanted invitation

2. An invitation for someone that you would like to cook for them

3. An endearing way for your family members/loved ones to show that they care about you (and your well-being)

In Vietnamese culture, having a meal together is a daily family activity. A home meal/dining table thus serves as a “touching point” where family members come together, interact with one another, share thoughts or simply have a conversation. A home meal, therefore, is remembered through both connecting moments and conflicts between different generations.

The theme of International Youth Day 2022 is “Intergenerational solidarity”, aiming for a cohesive society where everyone works together towards sustainable development goals. As we know, family is the basic unit of society. Thus, we would like to explore the concept of “family meals” through the lens of youth as our guiding concept for this exhibition. The exhibition is not only about food shared on the dining table but also about the story behind these dishes from the perspectives of young artists. As a gentle reminder and endearing common phrase in Vietnam, we kindly invite you to immerse in the stories of “về nhà ăn cơm” and engage in emerging conversations from these stories. We also hope you will share the stories between different generations in your own family, and more importantly, appreciate your moment(s) of “về nhà ăn cơm”.

On behalf of the team,

Curator

Giang Kawako.

Artists: Lê Nguyên Kha, Lê Phương Thảo, Nguyễn Hương Ly, Lê Ngọc Ánh, Trần Thị Minh Anh, Phan Quỳnh Trang, Phong Nguyễn, Nguyễn Phương Linh – Cánh Cụt, Lê Thị Anh Thư, Lương Thị Đông Hải, Vũ Ngọc Thiên Anh, Phan Thị Hoàng Trâm, Nguyễn Tiến Dũng (Jeet Zdũng), Đỗ Mai Anh, Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Ánh, Lương Công Anh Đức, Hồ Linh Lam, Nguyễn Vũ Duy Nghi, Lương Thị Hương Chi, Phạm Thị Hải Yến, Trần Quang Vũ, Đinh Kiều Dương, Ngô Vân Ngọc, Trần Tiểu Sương, Chung Thủy Quỳnh, Vũ Bảo Linh, Trần Ngọc Dương, Nhung Nguyen, Dương Mạnh Quyết.

Follow updates on event’s page.