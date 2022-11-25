Exhibition “The Art of Indigenous Weaving”

Opening (for guest only): Sat 03 Dec 2022, 05 pm – 07 pm

Exhibition: Sat 03 Dec 2022, 07 pm – 09 pm

& Sun 04 Dec 2022, 09 am – 06 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

In the modern world, Vietnamese indigenous weaving traditions struggle to survive in the face of more affordable, factory-produced textiles. Because of this, since establishment, CRAFT LINK has launched different programs/projects that seek to encourage younger generations to pick up the long tradition and learn how the unique patterns and raw materials represent our rich and diverse culture.

In this coming “The Art of Indigenous Weaving” exhibition, we could further explore the beautiful weaving culture in Vietnam through the weaving art of three different ethnic minority groups from the North, the Middle part and the South of Vietnam. Six artisans from Hmong group (located in Ha Giang Province), Thai group (located in Nghe An Province) and Chau Ma group (located in Lam Dong Province) will be invited to the exhibition to present their weaving culture through their unique weaving demonstration. Each group has its own weaving practices passed down through generation. Every meticulously handwoven piece of textile has its own function and symbolism, and carries with it the culture and beliefs of the people who make it. This is what makes them even more beautiful, and what makes them a veritable work of art.

We are honored to work with artisans throughout Vietnam and excited to share with you all the things we’ve come to learn about weaving traditions. We are also happy to make the fine work of Vietnamese weavers available worldwide. Together, let us celebrate our heritage and keep it alive for the generations to come. Thank you!

