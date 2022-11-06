18 – 24 Nov 2022, 09 am – 08 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Memos to Make Sense of Us: Pop-Up Exhibition is the prologue to the project Memos to Make Sense of Us, attempting to make visible the intangible and interconnected bonds between humans and their communities. Initiated by Behalf Studio during the lengthy social distancing period under the impacts of the pandemic in 2021, the project’s outcome was an interactive platform and virtual gallery of intertwined memos created by the website visitors. The installation on display for this pop-up exhibition is an artefact of sentimental impulses, citing the project’s original context as well as the team’s year-long critical and graphical responses to the mentally distressing isolation.

About Behalf Studio

Behalf is a creative hideout of prudent thinkers, and a well-kept secret based in Saigon, Vietnam. Nothing makes us more excited than an opportunity to work on interesting and meaningful projects, with nice and ardent people around the world — finding solutions to their creative challenges.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022

