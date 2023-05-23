Finest Project Nominees: Fractured Times

Name

About project: “Fractured Times” is an exhibition that marks the launch of The Outpost Art Organisation as its the first step on the journey to explore and discover different pieces of the contemporary Vietnamese art scene.

Curated by Art Director Lê Thuận Uyên, “Fractured Times” opens the dialogue between the modern man and contemporary changes via works selected in a variety of shapes and forms of expression: sculpture, installation, multimedia experimentation, oil painting, etc. As a dialogue with the transformation of the outside world and with the architectural space of The Outpost itself, the exhibition is designed as a maze where the audience is invited to participate in a journey to different spiritual regions. Visitors, in turn, would face memories, discoveries and the thoughts of each artist regarding the upheaval of the times.

The exhibition welcomes the participation of 06 artists: Hoàng Thanh Vĩnh Phong, Phan Thảo Nguyên, Lý Trần Quỳnh Giang, Nguyễn Phương Linh, Phạm Hà Ninh và Phạm Minh Hiếu.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 29 November 2022 – 28 February 2023

Organizer: The Outpost

Activities: Exhibition, art tours, talks, film screening and workshop

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.