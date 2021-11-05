Public art campaign to_morrow

01 Nov – 31 Dec 2021

Instagram & website campain

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

to_morrow is a public art campaign by Behaf Studio and Vietnam Festival of Creativity and Design 2021 for everyone, taking place on Instagram and the website

The campaign uses generative design to reimagine your creativity into bespoke modules.

Every outcome is a dynamic and animated building block that would ultimately contribute towards the bigger artwork — representing your own creative future, and each individual block is a unique visualisation of your answer to the question: How can your creativity today affect the future of to_morrow?

Vietnam has just experienced a critical social distancing that lasted a few months, and the isolation has caused a drastic effect on each individual. But when times are hard, people prevail. Through time, creativity has been the foundation for evolution. By contributing a person’s creative input to the collective, we can create a brighter future together.

1.

Answer the question “How can your creativity today affect the future of to_morrow?”

by posting your answer — in the form of a photograph* — with the hashtag #vfcd2021 & #to_morrow so that the engine could find and collect your post.

Don’t forget to add a location tag** to your post, so that the engine could use the weather information related to your location tag, and generate an Outlook tailored to your entry.

We encourage that you elaborate on your response in the caption**, so that we — and the other participants — could further understand your point of view.

* Note: Please only use images that you are allowed to use, which you will need to be responsible for when submitting an image to the server.

** The engine will not use your personal information for any other purposes than the aforementioned ones, and it will not store your information after processing.

2.

Via the hashtag #to_morrow, the engine will collect your answer, and will take about 10–15 minutes to work its magic and generate a bespoke Outlook from your source input.

In the meantime, feel free to take a walk, or browse the current collection on this website, or — just simply — wait.

3.

Revisit thiswebsite to find your own contribution added to the collective artwork.

You would be able to see your name and time of entry in the Live Feed, situated in the bottom left corner of the website. The latest entry would be at the top.

From the Grid View & Live Feed, you would be able to access the Module View of your own Outlook, from which, you can download the Outlook, share it with your audience, or go back to visit the original post that it was created from.

Credit

Concept, identity design, website design, and engine creation: Behalf Studio

Communication Partner: Hanoi Grapevine

Backend Development: Floures Technology

Frontend Development: Cody

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2021, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.